One match from finishing the first calendar-year men’s singles Grand Slam in 52 years, Novak Djokovic isn’t getting ahead of himself by talking about it.

Djokovic defeated Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 on Friday to reach the US Open final, where he will face Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev with tennis history at stake.

“I know everybody wants to talk about history,” Djokovic said. “I’m just trying to lock into what I know works for me.”

World number one Djokovic will try to complete the first calendar Slam since Rod Laver in 1969 and only the fourth ever after Laver in 1962 and Don Budge in 1938.

