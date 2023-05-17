World number seven Holger Rune beat a frustrated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 on Wednesday, sending the top seed spinning out in a dramatic rain-interrupted quarter-final at the Italian Open.
The Serb, who will drop to second on Monday in the rankings behind Carlos Alcaraz, admitted that he was outplayed in heavy, wet conditions after a week of rain in normally sunny Rome.
“This is probably the coldest, wettest tournament I’ve ever played here in Rome,” the 22-time Grand Slam winner said.
“I don’t recall so many days in a row (of) raining. In these conditions, it’s very difficult to get the ball past him.
“He’s a very talented, dynamic player - he was too good for me for most of the match,” he said of Rune.
