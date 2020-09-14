Novak Djokovic said Monday he had learned a “big lesson” from his US Open disqualification but the volatile Serb would not rule out a similar outburst in the future.

“I understand that I have outbursts, and this is kind of the personality and the player that I have always been,” Djokovic told journalists before his Italian Open campaign in Rome.

The four-time Rome winner was speaking for the first time since his dramatic last 16 default in New York after he accidently struck a line judge with a ball hit in frustration.

“I don’t think I will ever forget about it, because it’s one of these things that stays in your memory for the rest of your life,” said Djokovic.

