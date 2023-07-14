Carlos Alcaraz takes on Daniil Medvedev on Friday for a place in the Wimbledon final, where history-chasing Novak Djokovic will likely be lying in wait.

The Spanish top seed has looked increasingly impressive in his surge to the last four but nobody is betting against Djokovic, who faces eighth-ranked Jannik Sinner.

AFP Sport takes a look at the two semi-finals (x denotes seeding — players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Jannik Sinner (ITA x8) v Novak Djokovic (SRB x2)

Jannik Sinner will not have slept easily after last year’s painful Wimbledon quarter-final defeat against Novak Djokovic.

The Italian was two sets up and on the brink of a career-defining win before the Serbian gave himself a pep talk during a toilet break.

