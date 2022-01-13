Novak Djokovic had put the Australian Open at risk and made other tennis players “look like fools” after travelling to Australia unvaccinated, world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas said Thursday.

The Serbian world number one, top seed and defending champion is looking to secure a 10th Australian Open title at Melbourne Park—it gets underway next Monday – and an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam crown.

But the vaccine-sceptic’s fate remains uncertain with Australia’s government pondering whether to revoke his visa again and throw him out of the country for breaking Covid protocols.

“For sure he has been playing by his own rules,” Tsitsipas said in an interview with Indian broadcaster WION.

