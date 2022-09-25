Novak Djokovic made an impressive return after two months out of action as the Team Europe star thrashed Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-3 with Roger Federer cheering him on at the Laver Cup on Saturday.

Djokovic showed no signs of rust in his first appearance since winning the seventh Wimbledon crown of his remarkable career in July.

The 35-year-old followed his dominant victory over Tiafoe at London’s O2 Arena with another win just hours later alongside Matteo Berrettini in the doubles.

Djokovic and Berrettini beat Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2 to put Team Europe 8-4 up heading in the final round of matches on Sunday.

Djokovic, a 21-time Grand Slam champion, missed the US Open in September due to his unvaccinated status, leaving him to take an enforced break from competitive action.

Click here for full story