Novak Djokovic made a winning return in his first appearance on U.S. soil for two years on Wednesday, reaching the third round of the ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open when Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired hurt.

The world number two Serb advanced after winning the first set 6-4, when his Spanish opponent could not go on with a lower back injury.

“He told me it started yesterday,” the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said. “Hopefully he will be ready for New York (US Open).

“This is never the way you want to win, the crowd was expecting a match, a battle,” the 36-year-old added.

