Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal aim to take another step Friday towards a blockbuster quarter-final clash at the French Open, while Carlos Alcaraz targets a place in the last 16 after surviving a match point in the previous round.

World number one and defending champion Djokovic has eased through the first two rounds in his first Grand Slam since last year’s US Open final defeat. He next plays Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene.

“I’m just glad to play the way I have been playing the first two rounds,” said Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling 21st major following his high-profile deportation ahead of the Australian Open in January.

“Everything is going in the right direction. I’m looking forward to the next challenge.”

