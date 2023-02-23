Top-ranked tennis ace Novak Djokovic on Wednesday said he was close to 100 percent after battling through a hamstring injury during his winning sweep at the Australian Open last month.

Djokovic appeared light on his feet as he hit balls and moved around the court with apparent ease at his tennis centre in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

The 35-year-old pulled his hamstring before the Australian Open, having won a warm-up event in Adelaide, and was badly hampered at times at Melbourne Park, particularly in the early rounds.

"It has healed, and I am close to being 100 percent ready. I'm still not there, but things are looking good and encouraging, so we made a decision as a team for me to go to Dubai," he told reporters, referring to the upcoming ATP tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

