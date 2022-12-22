Nick Kyrgios believes Novak Djokovic “needs to be playing at all costs” and is happy the Serb will be allowed back into Australia to compete in the opening Grand Slam of the season in Melbourne next month.

Djokovic was banned from returning to Australia as a consequence of being deported earlier this year over his refusal to be vaccinated.

However, that decision has been reversed and the 21-time major champion will get the opportunity to vie for a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown in a few weeks’ time.

Kyrgios was one of the most outspoken players advocating for Djokovic during his deportation debacle last January and the Australian world number 22 feels the 35-year-old’s presence is essential at every event.

“I think Novak needs to be playing at all costs,” Kyrgios told AFP at the World Tennis League in Dubai on Wednesday.

