Men’s world number one Novak Djokovic was named among the entries for the Australian Open on Wednesday, following intense speculation about his vaccination status, but women’s great Serena Williams was missing.

The Serbian had cast doubt on whether he would defend his Melbourne title next month, refusing to reveal whether he was inoculated against coronavirus, a requirement to play.

But after being named on Tuesday as part of the Serbia team for January’s ATP Cup in Sydney that will precede the opening major of the year, he was also listed for the Grand Slam.

Williams, who is marooned on 23 Grand Slam titles – one short of the all-time record held by Margaret Court – had been expected to play, but she is not fully fit.

