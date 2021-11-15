Novak Djokovic began his attempt to equal Roger Federer’s record number of ATP Finals triumphs with a straight-sets 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 win over Casper Ruud on Monday.

World number one Djokovic is looking to complete a remarkable year with a sixth Finals title after only just missing out on claiming all four Grand Slams, and got off to a strong start against eighth seed Ruud, winning in .

He sits top of the Green Group ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas’ clash with Andrey Rublev in Monday’s evening session in Turin.

Norwegian Ruud, playing his first-ever match at the finals against one of the game’s greatest ever, played creditably and could easily have taken a one-set lead.

