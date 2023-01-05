Novak Djokovic said “it is what it is” Thursday as he faced the prospect of missing more tournaments in the United States over his refusal to have a coronavirus shot.

The former world number one is set to miss the prestigious Indian Wells and Miami Open ATP 1000 events after US authorities extended their requirement for international visitors to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I saw it, but I don’t think it’s official yet, so when it’s official we can speak about it,” the Serbian 21-time Grand Slam winner said in Adelaide, where he is preparing for the Australian Open.

When reporters at a press conference cited a statement from the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), he replied: “I mean, if it is official then it is — what can I do? Nothing. You know my position, so it is what it is.

“I’m hoping (to play), but if I can’t go, I can’t go,” added the 35-year-old.

