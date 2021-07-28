Novak Djokovic set up a quarter-final with Japan’s Kei Nishikori at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday as gold medal rival Daniil Medvedev struggled with the heat, even asking the chair umpire who would be responsible if he died.

World number one Djokovic continued his bid for a calendar Golden Slam by defeating 34th-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 6-1 to extend his winning run to 21 matches.

The Serb, a singles bronze medallist in 2008, faced a quick turnaround as he was due to partner Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles later.

Medvedev stayed on course to meet Djokovic in the men’s final as the Russian second seed overcame Italy’s Fabio Fognini 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

