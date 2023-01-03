Novak Djokovic swept to victory in his first singles match on Australian soil since being deported a year ago, crushing Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International on Tuesday to kick-start his bid for another Grand Slam title.
Novak Djokovic swept to victory in his first singles match on Australian soil since being deported a year ago, crushing Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International on Tuesday to kick-start his bid for another Grand Slam title.
The Serbian superstar was given a warm welcome when he played a losing doubles clash on Monday and received similar treatment on a packed centre court.
He beat the Frenchman comfortably 6-3, 6-2 in 74 minutes, breaking once in the first set and twice in the second.
“For the first match I can’t complain, I played very well,” Djokovic said.
Read the full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us