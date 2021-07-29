Novak Djokovic maintained his Golden Slam bid by thumping Japanese hope Kei Nishikori to reach the men’s Olympic tennis semi-finals, while his chief gold-medal rival Daniil Medvedev was dumped out on Thursday.

In the women’s draw, Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic set up a final against Naomi Osaka’s conqueror Marketa Vondrousova with a marathon victory over Kazakh Elena Rybakina.

World number one Djokovic, who has already sealed the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this season, brushed aside Nishikori 6-2, 6-0 in just 70 minutes.

“My best performance of the tournament tonight against the very good, very good opponent,” said Djokovic, who is looking to emulate Steffi Graf’s 1988 Golden Slam — winning all four majors and the Olympic singles in the same year.

“I feel I had an answer for everything he had.”

