Novak Djokovic on Monday said he hoped to still compete in the Australian Open while his mother said the decision to overturn his visa cancellation was the “biggest victory in his career.”

The ruling overturned the cancellation of his visa on Covid-19 health grounds, and ending his detention, potentially clearing the way for his attempt on an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam singles title.

The first Grand Slam of the year begins next Monday in Melbourne.

“Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen. I remain focused on that,” Djokovic tweeted.

His mother Dijana appearing at a press conference in Belgrade called it “the biggest victory in his career, bigger than all his grand slams”.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta