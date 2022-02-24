Novak Djokovic has deemed the tour’s decision to disqualify Alexander Zverev from the Acapulco tournament as “correct” while Andy Murray described the German’s racquet-smashing spree as “dangerous” and “reckless”.

Djokovic, playing his first tournament since his deportation from Australia, continued his fight to keep his number one ranking with a convincing 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) victory over Karen Khachanov in Dubai to move into his 10th consecutive quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Serb later weighed in on Zverev’s violent behaviour towards a chair umpire that got him kicked out of the ATP event in Acapulco.

Zverev went on a tirade over a disputed call during his doubles opener alongside Marcelo Melo, verbally abusing the official and repeatedly hitting the umpire’s chair with his racquet at the end of the match.

