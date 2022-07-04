Novak Djokovic admits he can see a lot of Jannik Sinner in himself as the pair face off for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Tuesday.

Six-time defending champion Djokovic is in familiar territory, targeting an 11th semi-final at the All England Club and 43rd at the Slams.

Italian 20-year-old Sinner is yet to get past the quarter-finals of a major.

“I kind of see a little bit of myself in his game from the back of the court, playing flat backhand, constantly staying on the back of the line, trying to put pressure on opponents,” said Djokovic.

The Serb easily won the pair’s only previous meeting in straight sets on clay in Monte Carlo last year.

But beanpole Sinner impressively dismissed Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16 on Sunday, saving all seven break points faced.

Before this Wimbledon, he had never won a grass court match.

