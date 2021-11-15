Novak Djokovic expressed his shock Monday at the ‘disappearance’ of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been heard from since accusing a powerful politician of sexual assault.

Peng claimed earlier this month that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had assaulted her, the first time the #MeToo movement has struck at the top echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

Chinese officials have refused to answer questions on the fate of the former world number one doubles player. Details of her allegations have been scrubbed from the Chinese internet.

“I don’t have much information about it, I did hear about it a week ago, and honestly it’s shocking that she’s missing. More so that it’s someone that I’ve seen on the tour in previous years quite a few times,” Djokovic told reporters after winning his ATP Finals opener against Casper Ruud.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta