Carlos Alcaraz believes he is capable of winning Wimbledon after claiming his first title on grass on Sunday by beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in the final at Queen’s Club.

The Spaniard’s fifth title of the season also takes him back to the top of the world rankings, but he said Novak Djokovic remains the favourite to win Wimbledon for an eighth time next month.

Alcaraz was playing on the grass for just the third tournament in his career and showed an impressive development through the week at Queen’s after nearly falling to French lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the first round.

The US Open champion won his next four matches without dropping a set and is confident of going beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time.

