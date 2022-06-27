Defending champion Novak Djokovic overcame a scare to notch up his 80th Wimbledon win on Monday with a four-sets victory over Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea.
Six-time champion Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 under the Centre Court roof.
But the top seed was made to work after falling a break down in the opening two sets against his 81st-ranked opponent — losing the second of those.
