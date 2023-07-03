Novak Djokovic brings the curtain up at Wimbledon on Monday as he starts his bid for an eighth title and all-time record equalling 24th Grand Slam triumph.

The 36-year-old Serb, who has won the last four titles at the All England Club, opens proceedings on Centre Court where he has not lost in 10 years.

Unheralded Pedro Cachin of Argentina, the world number 67 and making his main draw debut at the tournament, plays the role of unwitting fall guy.

“When I enter the Centre Court, I guess it just awakens something in me and I’m able to perform at a very high level,” said Djokovic.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com