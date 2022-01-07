Novak Djokovic on Friday thanked people “around the world” for their support since he was dramatically refused entry to Australia over his Covid-19 vaccine status.

The Serb, who is in a Melbourne immigration detention facility pending an appeal, said on Instagram: “Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated.”

Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, was held after arriving in Australia this week to play in the Australian Open, where he was bidding to win an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam title.

The men’s world number one’s visa was revoked for failing to meet the country’s tough pandemic restrictions, a development that has reverberated globally and sparked an angry reaction from Serbia.

