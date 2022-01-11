Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic trained at the Australian Open venue Tuesday in search of a record 21st Grand Slam but his dream hung in the balance as the government pondered cancelling his visa, again.

The world number one had scored a stunning courtroom victory the day before, overturning the Australian government’s decision to cancel his visa on Covid-19 vaccination grounds.

The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian ace now says he is determined to stay in Melbourne and compete in the Australian Open, which starts in just six days.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta