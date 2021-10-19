Unvaccinated tennis stars are unlikely to get visas to play in the Australian Open, a local official warned Tuesday, with defending champion Novak Djokovic raising doubts about his own participation in the upcoming tournament.

Victoria state premier Dan Andrews said he expected no exceptions from Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine rules for players competing in January’s Grand Slam.

“I don’t think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country,” Andrews said.

“The virus doesn’t care what your tennis ranking is or how many Grand Slams you’ve won,” he added.

