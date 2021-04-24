World number one Novak Djokovic suffered a second surprise loss in as many weeks Saturday as he was knocked out by Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in the Belgrade semi-finals.

The 28th-ranked Karatsev saved 23 of 28 break points to advance to his second final of the year following a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 victory, gaining a measure of revenge for his defeat by Djokovic in the last four of the Australian Open.

Djokovic was also beaten in the last 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters last week by Britain’s Dan Evans.

