Novak Djokovic promised there would be “fireworks” when he takes on Australia’s Nick Kyrgios for the Wimbledon title on Sunday.

Six-time champion Djokovic reached his eighth final at the All England Club, and a record 32nd in men’s Slams, by seeing off Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in Friday’s semi-final.

“The job is not finished,” said the 35-year-old. “One thing is for sure — there are going to be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both.”

Despite playing in his first final at the majors, Kyrgios boasts a 2-0 edge over the former world number one.

In the meetings in Acapulco and Indian Wells in 2017, Djokovic failed even to win a set.

“We haven’t played for some time. I’ve never won a set off him,” said Djokovic.

“Hopefully it can be different this time. It’s another final for me at Wimbledon, so hopefully the experience can work in my favour.”

For the second match in succession, Djokovic dropped the opening set on Friday before sweeping past 12th-ranked Norrie, playing in his first semi-final at the Slams.

