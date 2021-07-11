Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon on Sunday with a four-set victory over battling Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

The world number one triumphed 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to move level on 20 majors with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

His win also put him three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Grand Slam of all four majors since 1969.

“It was more than a battle. He is a true Italian hammer I felt it on my skin,” said Djokovic.

“It means none of us three will stop. Roger and Rafa are legends they are the reason I am where I am today.”

