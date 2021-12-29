Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Cup in Sydney, organisers said on Wednesday, heightening doubts about his vaccination status and whether he will defend his Australian Open title.

“World No.1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2022 ATP Cup. Team Serbia will now be led by world No.33 Dusan Lajovic,” organisers said in a statement ahead of Saturday’s start to the tournament.

There has been intense speculation as to whether 34-year-old Djokovic will travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been inoculated against the coronavirus.

