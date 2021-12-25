Novak Djokovic will not play in the ATP Cup ahead of the Australian Open, where his participation is in doubt because he refuses to say if he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, his team have told Serbian newspaper Blic.

“It is 99 percent sure that Novak won’t go to the ATP Cup. He is training here (in Belgrade) but he has decided to give that tournament a miss,” an unnamed member of his team said.

The ATP Cup in Sydney is a team tournament that traditionally kicks off the men’s season.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta