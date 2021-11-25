Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic won’t want to risk missing out on winning a record 21st Grand Slam title, tournament chief Craig Tiley predicted Thursday as a bumper series of lead-up events was announced.

All players heading to Australia for the opening major of the year in January must be vaccinated against Covid, casting doubt on whether the Serbian world number one will play.

Djokovic, who is gunning for a record-breaking 21st Slam crown, has refused to reveal if he has been inoculated.

“He has not shared his status with anyone,” Tiley told sports radio station SEN.

