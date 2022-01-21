Novak Djokovic’s long-time coach Marian Vajda said Australia’s deportation of the world number one was “unjust” but said the Serb had not had his “last word in tennis”.

“It was a political process,” the Slovak coach told the Sport.sk website in his first comments since Djokovic’s visa was cancelled ahead of the Australian Open over his Covid-19 vaccination status.

“It was an unhealthy and unjust decision and it will definitely have significant consequences, as it was also an invasion of his privacy, his family,” Vajda said in the interview published Thursday.

