The tide is turning in tennis legend Novak Djokovic’s favour in gaining the respect he deserves from followers of the sport but he may have to wait for years post-retirement to be fully appreciated, says Daniil Medvedev.

World number two Medvedev was speaking after Djokovic had come back from a set down to beat him 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final in Paris for a record-breaking 37th Masters 1000 title on Sunday.

This came a day after the 34-year-old Serbian won his semi-final to assure himself of another milestone — season-ending world number one for a seventh time.

In doing so he ended Medvedev’s slim hopes of toppling him, two months after the Russian dashed Djokovic’s dreams of a Grand Slam sweep in the US Open final.

