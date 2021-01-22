Defending champions Serbia were handed a “brutal” draw in the ATP Cup Friday, with Novak Djokovic’s team facing Germany and Canada in the group stage.

The tournament – launched last year as a rival to the Davis Cup – has been slimmed down to 12 teams this year and will be played in Melbourne as a curtain-raiser to the Australian Open, rather than the multi-city format employed in 2020.

It was delayed to February 1-5 because of COVID-19 restrictions in the host city and the prize money on offer has also been halved to US$7.5 million, reflecting a leaner, pandemic-affected budget.

