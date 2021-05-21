DJs will not be allowed to perform at restaurants, hotels or lidos despite restrictions being eased further on Monday, according to new guidelines published by the health authorities.

Catering establishments will be allowed to open until midnight as from Monday, a change that is awaited by many, including artists eager to perform after months out of work.

But according to the latest measures and guidelines document published by the health authorities, DJs will not be allowed to perform, even if diners are seated in small groups.

Checklists that need to be filled by owners of catering establishments outline a series of measures they need to adhere to and while they can have musicians entertain diners, the rule on DJs is clear - "No DJs are allowed".

A number of establishments have already advertised they would have DJs entertain guests as they eat and drink. All establishments must serve diners at tables of no more than four, with the number set to increase to six in June.

The government was forced to order closures in March after the rate of infections spiked to record highs. Restaurants were allowed to reopen on May 10 although they had to close at 5pm.

Bars and każini remain shuttered until June 7.

A note in the document also states that the standards are issued under the Public Health Act Chapter 465 of the Laws of Malta and the Malta Travel and Tourism Services Act Chapter 409 of the Laws of Malta and "require strict adherence".

Enforcement of the standards falls within the remit of both the Malta Tourism Authority and the health authorities.

DJs feel 'abandoned'

DJs who spoke to Times of Malta following the publication of the measures said they were "unaware" of this new rule and were angered that, "once again, we will be out of a job".

One DJ said: "Honestly? I feel abandoned. We are always the bad guys and nobody ever cares about us. Nobody thinks of us as business people. A lot of money and income is at stake. With such gigs, I could at least save up a little every month, now I'm in misery."

Another said playing at restaurants or lidos had helped him make ends meet last year. Although the pay from such gigs was a fraction of what he earned before the pandemic hit, he said that "at least I was earning something".

"For 14 months, we adhered to all the laws and yet, we were, and still are in limbo with a lot of questions. When can we work? Why cannot we push for a safe restart of events? No one seems to realise that this is not just a hobby but also a job. Thousands of local stakeholders are affected.

“No DJs are allowed. Frankly, I am speechless by this. Is there a target on the back of every DJ? A signer can sing, musicians can perform. Isn’t a DJ considered a musician," he asked.

The DJ also pointed to "packed venue for the Eurovision" as an example after a live audience was allowed to the event. Test events in Liverpool and Barcelona have also been successful.

"With records of vaccination, announcements that herd immunity is on the horizon and constant government boasting that we’re heading to normality, no, I can no longer accept being ignored," he said.

The shock at not being informed about the change was shared by another DJ who told Times of Malta it was "surreal" that after more than a year of dealing with the pandemic "things were still being done like this".

The three DJs did not wish to be named for fear of repercussions.

In comments during her weekly briefing, public health chief Charmaine Gauci said pools and restaurants are places where one can "relax".

"We do not want the restaurants to become discotheques or clubs. These are still closed.

"Music must also remain low so that people who are at a restaurant do not have to shout when they speak as there is a higher risk of virus transmission of this happens," Gauci said.

The full document can be accessed here.