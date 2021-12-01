Two years following the launch of their debut album Il-Ħlas, Djun are back with a new EP Kometi. Djun will be playing the songs on Kometi at a concert on December 3 and 4 at St Aloysius College Theatre in Birkirkara, where they will also play songs from Il-Ħlas as well as new and unreleased material.
Kometi represents a new direction for the band. While Il-Ħlas was a thoughtful and melancholic album, Kometi sees the band pursuing a brighter and more pop direction. Kometi is also thematically different, dealing with the ups and downs of love and relationships.
The EP includes Dnubiet, a bilingual duet with Alexandra Alden. The EP also includes a studio version of Ħdejk, a song that originally gained popularity on social media by means of a viral chain post in April 2020.
The EP was recorded at Temple Studios, with engineering and production handled by David Vella. Tickets can be purchased here.
