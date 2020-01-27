Din l-Art Ħelwa has been invited by the government to look after a unique building known as ‘The Australian Bungalow’ presently lying in quite a bad state of conservation at the Għammieri Farm in Marsa.

It was built to assist Maltese migrants planning to move to Australia and assist them acclimatise with their future environment.

During a talk being held later this week, world heritage expert Ray Bondin will illustrate its significant value as a potential World Heritage transboundary nomination with Australia, because it is a piece of Australian heritage in Malta and it is unique.

Din l-Art Ħelwa believes the bungalow would be a good candidate for World Heritage listing because of its universal value.

The talk is being held at Din l-Art Ħelwa offices in 133, Melita Street, Valletta on Thursday at 6 pm.