The 54th celebrational annual summer fundraising dinner organised by Din l-Art Ħelwa, was graced by the presence of the President of Malta, Dr George Vella, the new patron of the organisation, together with Mrs Vella.

The evening was held in the historic grounds of San Anton Palace, Attard, and guests were welcomed by Prof. Alex Torpiano, Din l-Art Ħelwa’s new executive president, together with officials and council members.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps and officials of several cultural and academic entities. It was strongly supported by the presence of many corporate supporters of Din l-Art Ħelwa, in particular APS Bank plc, AX Group, Bank of Valletta plc, Vassallo Group Ltd, and several members of the international association. A lavish menu was provided by Osborne Caterers while musicians George Curmi, il-Pusé, and Godwin Lucas entertained guests throughout the night with a delightful repertoire. A raffle was held with several works of art donated by artists Maria Rossella Dalmas, Anna Galea, Paul Fenech and photographers Daniel Cilia and the late Suzie Jenkins, which helped raise much needed funds for the organisation’s activities to help protect the national heritage.

Prof. Torpiano, who thanked Dr Vella for accepting to become Din l-Art Ħelwa’s patron, spoke about the numerous activities undertaken by Din l-Art Ħelwa throughout the year, which included the recent launch of the historic Ta’ Xutu Tower at Wied iż-Żurrieq. This was the 10th coastal watch tower restored by Din l-Art Ħelwa and one of 41 national heritage sites saved through restoration since its foundation in 1965.

He paid tribute to the work of all volunteers at Din l-Art Ħelwa and remembered the late Lt Colonel Eric Parnis, a former vice president of the organisation, for his commitment to heritage during his time on council.