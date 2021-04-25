New face, new name, new future – same DNA. This is how the video to the newly launched DNA Studio, formerly Logix Creative, encapsulates the ethos behind the new brand identity.

It’s a series of images and narrative text that travels through the 26-year journey.

Keith Pillow, CEO and founder of DNA and DAAA Haus, explained the reason behind the rebranding and what he envisages for this exciting new future.

“In a few words, I would say ‘It was about time. To be fresh, new, and relevant for the future. Leaving the past behind, moving on to a new chapter.”

He stressed the importance of the heritage and knowledge acquired through the years. Operating as Logix Creative, he reiterated that: “While the past is important for us all as it formed us, it does not make us stop there. We control our destiny and the path to a more successful and vibrant future, therefore a new brand was meticulously created to represent us today and will project us into the future.”

Pillow further explained that: “When I took over the business in October 2019, I took over the leadership of a team of creative and experienced individuals with the idea of promoting and nurturing a new start-up mentality. I wanted to make sure that we are out there, full of energy, the same way we were back more than 20 years ago, with the only difference that we now know more, are more experienced and have the credibility required in such a competitive industry.

“I want to be fun, cool and attractive not only to our clients but to also attract the best talent in the industry. Above all, I wanted to give the team a brand that they can associate themselves with, not a brand that has been inherited. Ask any creative to work on something that someone else did before, they simply cannot. We are the same species with a new name, a new spirit.”

To be fresh, new, relevant for future

The next obvious question: Why ‘DNA’ as a name?

“After having established DAAA Haus I learned a lot. I learned that I too am part of the face of the brand. This brand had to represent me too, and I like short names and minimalistic brands. It also needed to be a brand that is close to the DAAA language whilst being independent. During a number of internal brainstorming sessions, we all came up with a few suggestions. Some were really good, but in the end, DNA stood out from them all. It meant something too. At first, it started as an acronym to Design New Agency, Digital New Agency and DAAA New Agency, but most importantly it meant we projected ourselves as the people with that special creative DNA.

“Then one day, while listening to Bruce Springsteen during a live performance intro to Growing Up, I felt I had made the right choice. He spoke about DNA in such a meaningful way that it made me think how it represented me and the team. He started the concert with a poetic definition of his creative magical dna: “dna is the creative fire in your belly that comes in handy when facing 80,000 screaming rock and roll fans.”

So, after 26 years in the business, does Pillow still find this industry exciting?

“Logix Creative had been in the industry for over two decades and it is one of the few agencies that survived so many changes, even changes globally, in the advertising and creative industry. When I took over the business, a year and a half ago, I must say I was scared and pretty much doubtful if I could do this all over again. After 13 years away from the day-to-day running of Logix, building on the DAAA Haus brand, the media and marketing business was not something I felt comfortable with. But soon after I took over, I realised that the creative principle is the same as designing a building or an interior of a hotel. The media changed, but the principles of marketing remained the same. It’s like riding a bicycle. Once you learn how to ride, you will never forget it. The more you do it the more confident you get and start enjoying it again. So yes, I am now excited like I was 26 years ago, if not more! I am launching a brand that represents me, combined with the experience, knowledge and energy to lead and manage things better than ever before. “I cannot pin-point the exact thing that gives me the thrill to do this again. It’s more of a mixture of things. It’s the people who surround you, the creative people around you, and the passion to do what you love doing: to create, it’s the grit that keeps me going. It’s that fire in our belly to stand up and do it again.”

What vision does Pillow have for DNA?

“The vision is simple: to enjoy the journey. Keep it fun but meaningful. If we do it with passion, we will achieve all our goals, one of which is to be a recognized as a meaningful international branding and digital agency.”