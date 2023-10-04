Do you have 10 minutes to spare for your mental health and the well-being of those who cannot afford therapy?

In the run-up to World Mental Health Day on October 10, the Richmond Foundation is urging people to stop for 10 minutes and do something fun.

This could be anything from a 10-minute gym session, meditation or deep breathing exercises to a 10-kilometre cycling expedition, or 10 friends or colleagues coming together for a 10-minute stroll.

It could even be allocating 10 minutes of your time to pen a positive note for yourself or a friend.

Students, professionals, civil servants, schools, colleges, universities, businesses, and organisations could then share a post about their 10-themed activity on social media, tagging Richmond Malta on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn and #10forrichmond the post.

Following the 10-minute activity, people are being encouraged to donate any amount they can to the Richmond Foundation.

The donations will help the foundation keep providing free therapy to those who need it but cannot pay for it.

Launching the campaign on Wednesday, acting CEO Daniela Calleja Bitar said demand for therapy surged in recent years.

Last year, the foundation provided 504 such sessions - up from 73 in 2020.

In the first six months of this year, 336 therapy sessions were provided to individuals who could not afford them, marking a projected 820% increase in four years.

How to donate:

Via SMS

50618093 for €4.66, or 50619235 for €11.65.

By phone:

Call on 5160 2025 for a donation of €10, 5180 2035 for a donation of €25 or 5190 2045 for a donation of €50.

By cheque:Write cheques to Richmond Foundation. Post to Richmond Foundation, MCE House, Triq l-Industrija, Qormi.

Via bank transfer:APS: 4 2000 1567 777IBAN: MT25APSB 7704 6006 4984 2000 1567 777Bank details: APS SwatarBOV: 4001 0635 658IBAN: MT17VALL22013000000040010635658Bank details: Bank Fleur De Lys Road, Santa Venera

