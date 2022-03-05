“I’m not interested in politics.”

That was the initial reply of several students at Junior College as Times of Malta tried to get a feel for their engagement with politics and the issues they care about in the run-up to the election.

“I will not vote because I don’t really care,” one young woman said as she blushed and walked away.

As we dug deeper, though, many 16- and 17-year-olds had clear views – and wanted to have their say.

According to a study carried out by the University of Malta’s Faculty for Social Well-being in 2019 – one year after 16-year-olds were given the right to vote – three-quarters are intending to vote and most of the rest are undecided.

This wait-and-see approach emerged clearly at Junior College, yet many had a clear idea of what would influence their vote.

“I’m not sure if I will vote as I don’t really agree with any side. But if I had to I would look at what benefits society – like the economy, justice and problems and crises in Malta. I don’t think there was proper justice in the last government – like Daphne,” said Jake Pillow, 16, referring to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Also citing the murder, 17-year-old Jake Paris said he had no confidence in the government’s track record.

Waylon Camilleri, 17, said “benefit to the country” would be his priority when voting, together with the education system where, he suggested, more emphasis ought to be placed on teaching current affairs and politics.

Giulia Cilia, 17, also gave importance to education. “Something I care about a lot is the wages of teachers. This is a big issue and nothing is being done about it. We have a lack of teachers,” she said, adding: “I don’t think the natural environment is taken care of in Malta.”

The environment was also a priority for Sarah Pace, 16, who said she hadn’t given voting much thought but would look at all the options: “Anything that helps the environment is one of my main concerns.”

"According to the university survey, more than half the students had already established party loyalty"

Students also spoke about the need to increase support for students.

“I’m not really a political person. Time will tell if I will be voting as it depends on the situation at the time,” said Neil Schembri, 16, adding however that his eye was on benefits for college students such as extended stipends and more vouchers.

Dana Vella, 16, agreed: the stipend was too low for some students to cope, she said.

Stefanie Farrugia, 18, said: “Considering the amount of time we spend at school and doing schoolwork, it’s considerably low. Transport and roads and stuff like that also matter. Yesterday most of us spent two, even three, hours to come to school and missed our first lectures.”

Jude Formosa, 17, agreed it was a big issue for some students. Her priority list included transport, the environment and abortion – a subject that many others raised.

“I will mainly be voting for more progressive values like to decriminalise abortion and for more LGBT representation and that sort of criteria,” said Rebecca Camilleri, 17.

Christa Borg, 17, said she wanted to see “more women’s rights and abortion” as well as better sex education for students. Gwen Camilleri, 17, took the argument further: “I want to see a focus on women’s rights and gender equality and the gender pay gap.”

According to the university survey, more than half the students had already established party loyalty. So will their parents’ voting habits influence them?

“It impacts the majority, as everyone echoes what their parents say especially at our age,” said Dana.

Christa added: “My family is heavily infected by politics – it’s going to affect me, definitely.”

But many others said they would make up their own mind. “I have my own thoughts,” Sarah said, echoing Waylon’s “I think for myself”.

“I always liked going on my decision and what my heart tells me,” said Neil.