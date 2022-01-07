Nick Kyrgios surprisingly came to the defence of Novak Djokovic Friday, calling Australia’s treatment of the world number one “really bad” and urging authorities to “do better”.

The controversial Australian has previously been one of the Serbian’s staunchest critics, at one point labelling him a “tool” over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But with Djokovic — who has declared himself against vaccines and claimed to have an exemption to Australia’s pandemic entry restrictions – in an immigration detention hotel, Kyrgios blasted the way he had been dealt with.

“Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mum’s health,” he said on social media. “But how we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad.

