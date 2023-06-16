The health authorities are warning people not to consume pudding by Baule Volante, which comes in packets of 50g and originated from Italy.

The Environmental Health Directorate said the product - Preparato per budino al cacao BIO (Mixture for cocoa pudding BIO) must not be consumed since it contains elevated levels of cadmium.

Its expiry date is May 2024, while the lot numbers are L22207 and L22258.

More information on 2133 7333 or admin.ehd@gov.mt