People are being warned not to consume frozen blueberries that come in Freshona packets of 500g as the fruit could contain a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

The product is called mirtilli giganti americani, forms part of the LP3144DL7 lot and expires in May of 2025.

The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health on Tuesday urged people not to consume the blueberries because of a "potential contamination with Norovirus".

Norovirus, it explained, causes gastrointestinal illness in humans. An infection with the virus can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain.

Less common symptoms are low fever, chills, and headache. Vomiting can be sudden and frequent resulting in remarkable fluid loss.

More information on 2133 7333 or admin.ehd@gov.mt