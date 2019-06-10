Recently we celebrated the 220th anniversary of the birth of Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin, the great Russian poet, playwright and novelist of the Romantic period. He is considered by many as the greatest Russian poet and the founder of modern Russian literature.

In his novel in verse, Eugene Onegin, Pushkin wrote: “My dreams, my dreams! What has become of their sweetness? What indeed has become of my youth?”

Where are my dreams? Am I still pursuing them? Am I still dreaming? Am I still alive?