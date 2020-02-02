Mario Grech: Tibżax tieħu għandek lil Marija, (Do not be afraid to take Mary)

edited by Francesco Pio Attard from Lumen Christi Publications.

There was once a priest who confessed to a friend of his that he sleeps ‘with the presence of a woman in his room’. Considering the obligation of celibacy that is part and parcel of the Roman Catholic priesthood, the latter felt utterly confused until the former explained that that ‘presence of a woman’ was a holy picture of the Virgin Mary. It is this story that comes to my mind as I attempt to review the latest publication by the outgoing Bishop of Gozo Mgr Mario Grech, since it was he who narrated the story in one of his homilies, a story that I can never forget. I remember quite well that the context in which this story was told was the devotion for the Blessed Virgin Mary of Ta’ Pinu, a devotion which must enjoy a special place in the heart of every Gozitan Catholic.

Tibżax tieħu għandek lil Marija (Do not be afraid to take Mary) (Mt 1:20). These were the very words that the angel said to Joseph, her chaste spouse, during what was probably the most difficult moment in the life of the saint. This biblical phrase must have inspired Bishop Grech to write the homily that he preached at the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary on the occasion of the return of the holy image of the Virgin back to its home on January 27, 2019. However, this was only one of various homilies and spiritual reflections that the Bishop preached in honour of the Virgin Mary. From homilies to pastoral letters and from religious messages to spiritual meditations, the book contains about 40 different texts.

Bishop Grech has a particular talent at choosing the right titles for his homilies; a quick look at the contents-table of the publication reveals a wide variety of colourful titles that lead the reader into the specific texts that enrich the Marian teaching of the author himself. Bishop Grech is renowned for his preaching, but he excels also in the selection of his vocabulary and is keen to make the best use of metaphors to communicate his message, which at times can be strong and even daring. He leaves no stone unturned to show how Mariology’s main aim is to serve as a stepping stone to Christology itself, since as the medieval Church Doctor Saint Bernard once said Ad Jesum per Mariam – We come to Christ through Mary.

The homilies in this volume show also that Bishop Grech not only conveys his message in a clear manner, but above all is in touch with the social reality of his diocese and the Church at large, and wants to address the contemporary issues that arise from time to time. He is no beginner in his observation of society; his writings show that like a doctor vis-à-vis his patient, he intends to propose the right medicine for the particular ailment that has been diagnosed.

Bishop Grech’s collection of homilies preached during the Marian year – between November 2018 and August 2019 – are presented to the public in an attractive hard-bound publication that is enriched by over 60 colourful pictures featuring the various portraits and altarpieces which have a Marian theme and which are to be found in the various churches and chapels of the island-diocese of Gozo. Mr Paul Cassar wrote a short introduction to these artistic treasures, while Rev. Dr Samuel Grech, who holds a doctorate in Mariology, wrote the introduction to the book. Mr Francesco Pio Attard, who edited the book, penned the presentation.

Tibżax tieħu għandek lil Marija is a first-class publication for Gozo featuring on its cover a detail from the Ta’ Pinu altarpiece, presumably the number one Marian image which the faithful of our islands identify with.

The book is published by Lumen Christi Publications (Diocese of Gozo) and it may be purchased from the Gozo Curia (Victoria), the Ta' Pinu National Shrine, the Lumen Christi Bookshop (Victoria), and the Emmaus shops at both Birkirkara and Victoria.