The health authorities have warned consumers not to eat Primula Cheese Spread since it is potentially contaminated with Clostridium botulinum.

The Environment Health Directorate explained that Clostridium botulinum is a bacterium which produces a dangerous toxin under certain conditions. It can be lethal if consumed in certain amounts and not diagnosed and treated within sufficient time. Food-borne botulism can be the result of improperly processed foods.

The warning applies to plain original cheese spread, light cheese spread and cheese spread with jalapenos, all in tubes with a durability date from December 25, 2020 up to and including January 28, 2021