A European Commission call for a hunting suspension on nine waterbird species in all EU states had no legal basis and was a one-size-fits-all approach that failed to pose any appropriate remedy, Kaċċaturi San Ubertu (KSU) said.

They said in a statement that two of the nine birds - the common pochard and the northern lapwing - were huntable in Malta.

It called on the Maltese authorities to conduct appropriate studies that reflected the insignificant impact of Maltese hunters on these two species and to refrain from imposing more unnecessary restrictions on Maltese hunting.

According to KSU, only 12 common pochards and 16 northern lapwings were reported shot in 2018, according to official records, with the same number recorded in 2017. These numbers were consistent throughout the years.

KSU referred to a similar call by the European Commission for a moratorium on turtle dove hunting in all EU states during autumn. It noted that notwithstanding the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List Vulnerable status of the turtle dove this moratorium was flatly ignored by all EU states.