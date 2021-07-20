Activists have demanded police commissioner Angelo Gafà start prosecuting former politicians implicated in high-level corruption.

In a small socially distanced protest held outside the police headquarters in Floriana, Repubblika president Robert Aquilina said Gafà's tenure as commissioner had yet to yield concrete results.

"Focus on prosecutions rather than rebranding the corps. Leave that to the marketing people", Aquilina said.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Aquilina said the recent prosecution of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri had been driven by an inquiry instigated by Simon Busuttil, rather than police action.

"The police had no choice but to move. The accusations against Schembri predate his entry into politics."

He said big business and the political class remained untouchables.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Aquilina implored the commissioner not to give in to pressure by prime minister Robert Abela or his predecessor Joseph Muscat.

The Repubblika president said Gafà could either choose to be the commissioner who saved the police corps, or abdicate his responsibilities like his predecessor Lawrence Cutajar had done.

While stopping short of calling for Gafà's resignation, Aquilina warned protesters would turn up in greater numbers if no action was taken against the corrupt and their corruptors.

"Do not let the criminals command any longer", he said.

Aquilina called for immediate police action to be taken against

John Dalli

Keith Schembri

Konrad Mizzi

Edward Scicluna

Chris Cardona

Silvio Valletta

Lawrence Cutajar

Joseph Muscat

The Apap Bolognas

The Gasan family

Joseph Cuschieri

Carmelo Abela

Johann Buttigieg

Edwina Licari

Heathcliff Farrugia

Rosianne Cutajar

Pilatus Bank

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier