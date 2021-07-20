Activists have demanded police commissioner Angelo Gafà start prosecuting former politicians implicated in high-level corruption.
In a small socially distanced protest held outside the police headquarters in Floriana, Repubblika president Robert Aquilina said Gafà's tenure as commissioner had yet to yield concrete results.
"Focus on prosecutions rather than rebranding the corps. Leave that to the marketing people", Aquilina said.
Aquilina said the recent prosecution of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri had been driven by an inquiry instigated by Simon Busuttil, rather than police action.
"The police had no choice but to move. The accusations against Schembri predate his entry into politics."
He said big business and the political class remained untouchables.
Aquilina implored the commissioner not to give in to pressure by prime minister Robert Abela or his predecessor Joseph Muscat.
The Repubblika president said Gafà could either choose to be the commissioner who saved the police corps, or abdicate his responsibilities like his predecessor Lawrence Cutajar had done.
While stopping short of calling for Gafà's resignation, Aquilina warned protesters would turn up in greater numbers if no action was taken against the corrupt and their corruptors.
"Do not let the criminals command any longer", he said.
Aquilina called for immediate police action to be taken against
- John Dalli
- Keith Schembri
- Konrad Mizzi
- Edward Scicluna
- Chris Cardona
- Silvio Valletta
- Lawrence Cutajar
- Joseph Muscat
- The Apap Bolognas
- The Gasan family
- Joseph Cuschieri
- Carmelo Abela
- Johann Buttigieg
- Edwina Licari
- Heathcliff Farrugia
- Rosianne Cutajar
- Pilatus Bank
